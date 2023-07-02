Four Winnipeg men arrested for March shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say they’ve arrested four men who shot a man in his home in March, leaving him with life-altering injuries.

On March 24 officers went to the 200 block of College Avenue in the city’s St John’s Park neighbourhood where they found a 34-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his lower body. He was taken to hospital in unstable condition and underwent surgery.

Police later determined that five days earlier four suspects went to the victim’s house and held him captive in his room, beat him with their guns and threatened to kill him.

The day of the shooting, police say the four men returned to the victim’s room just after 8 a.m. and forced their way in. They assaulted him again and threatened his life. After shooting him they fled the residence.

Officers arrested four in connection with the incident, ranging in age from 27 to 36, on multiple dates in June. They’re facing multiple charges including assault with a weapon, uttering threats, kidnapping, break and enter, and others.

Two men were already incarcerated when they were charged, one in Brandon Correctional Facility and the other in Stony Mountain Institution. All four remain in custody.

Anyone with more information about the incident is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.