Crime

Multiple injuries after shooting in Mississauga, Ont.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 2, 2023 9:45 am
A Peel police vehicle is seen in this file photo.
A Peel police vehicle is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — A Saturday evening shooting west of Toronto has sent four people to hospital, one in life-threatening condition.

Peel Regional Police were called to a commercial plaza in an industrial complex in Mississauga around 6:30 p.m. for reports of multiple gunshots.

Officers found three men suffering from gunshot wounds who were taken to a trauma centre.

One victim had life-threatening injuries, while the other two were stable.

A fourth victim made his own way to a local hospital with gunshot wounds, and police say he is listed in stable condition.

Police were not able to provide a description of the suspect or suspects in the shooting, but say they took off from the scene in a white Ram pickup truck, which was later found abandoned in Caledon, Ontario, more than 40 kilometres away.

Police say investigators are confident this was a targeted attack and there is no general safety risk to the public.

Crime
© 2023 The Canadian Press

