Canada Day drum event builds togetherness, displays diversity

The clock struck 1 p.m. central time and the drums started humming at the Bridgwater Canada Day block party.

For six minutes a group of all ages and stripes beat on the skin of drums, matching the tempo of the person beside them.

In fact, the rhythm extended beyond Bridgwater Lakes Park and drumrolls could be heard across the country at the exact same moment in an effort to break a Guinness World Record for “the most people performing a drum roll online simultaneously.”

Drummers spread across Canada, the U.S. and Europe in multiple time zones joined in on the challenge to break the record — one that was beat last Canada Day, too. But the drumming is about more than busting a record.

“Drumming is the most ancient music form to bring everybody together,” said Tony Guan, spokesperson for the Winnipeg Chinese Senior Association, the organizers behind the event.

Guan said the event is a huge undertaking, with over 170 volunteers involved in just the block party. Premier Heather Stefanson, Mayor Scott Gillingham and opposition leader Wab Kinew attended, joining in on the drum session.

Apart from the drumming, attendees clad in Canadian flags took advantage of food trucks and all-age activities.

WCSA President Yan Jiang said the celebration and drum event is to bring a sense of togetherness to the community.

“We love Canada, we want people to be happy,” she said.

Guan added the event is another example of the country’s diversity.

“Canada is a multicultural country so this is the way for us to bring everybody together and to get to know each other,” he said.

– with files from Global News’ Katherine Dornian