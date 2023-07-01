Extra RCMP resources brought in for Canada Day celebrations in Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

With the long weekend here, residents and tourists are flocking to downtown Kelowna for Canada Day celebrations on Saturday.

The annual celebration attracts around 60,000 to the area — a massive crowd that police say they’re ready for.

“We’re going to have a lot of extra resources,” said RCMP Const. Mike Della-Paolera.

“There’s going be a command post downtown. We’re going to have extra boats on the water, foot beat on the ground, police officers on bikes and extra police cars out.”

While Kelowna RCMP won’t reveal how many extra officers will be on duty, they do say people will notice a significant police presence, adding the force is ready for any scenario that should unfold.

“We always have a plan ready for different events,” said Della-Paolera, “and we modify them, obviously, for Canada Day or any other event downtown.”

Kelowna’s mayor, Tom Dyas, says the city is also ready, adding they have extra resources “to make certain that everyone can be as safe as possible.”

The RCMP added that they want people to have fun, but to also be mindful of the law.

“We want people to come down to Kelowna, whether you’re a visitor or a citizen of Kelowna, and enjoy the downtown festivities,” said Della-Paolera.

“But we also are prepared to end your night early if you don’t follow any of the standard rules that we all are expected to follow while you’re down there.”

That includes drinking alcohol in public — one of the RCMP’s biggest concerns.

“I know there’s a lot of people who believe that the parks and the beaches are (allowing alcohol consumption). That does not start until July 7,” said Della-Paolera.

“So if you are caught drinking and they are subject to a $230 fine, your liquor will be taken away from you.”

Canada Day festivities in Kelowna began at 10 a.m., and will wrap up around 12 hours later with a fireworks display.