Crime

B.C. suspect photos released, $150K in construction machinery stolen

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted July 1, 2023 4:32 pm
Click to play video: 'Coquitlam RCMP looking for suspect who stole $150K in machinery'
Coquitlam RCMP looking for suspect who stole $150K in machinery
Coquitlam RCMP is investigating a series of trailer and skid-steer thefts resulting in over $150,000 in loss of property.
More than $150,000 worth of construction machinery has been stolen at numerous Home Depot stores around the Lower Mainland.

Coquitlam RCMP has released photos of the suspect believed to be responsible for the thefts.

Police said the suspect visited Home Depots in Vancouver, Langley, Burnaby, Coquitlam and Port Coquitlam where he rented skid-steers using a fake name. He then reportedly removed all the tracking devices from the machinery and never returned them.

Click to play video: 'City of Kelowna addresses downtown safety concerns'
City of Kelowna addresses downtown safety concerns

Police describe the suspect as 30 to 40 years old, standing between five-feet-seven-inches and five-feet-ten-inches tall, with a medium build.

The suspect was wearing a black baseball hat, dark sunglasses and a grey long-sleeve zip-up hoodie with white text on the front with blue shorts.

“Our investigators believe that the suspect has been committing similar thefts throughout the Lower Mainland and selling the items on third-party websites for below market value,” said Coquitlam RCMP Cpl. Alexa Hodgins.

“We are asking anyone who believes they may have purchased a trailer or skid-steer from the suspect to contact the Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and quote file number 2023-15469.”

Trending Now

Police are reminding the public to be diligent when purchasing expensive items through third-party sellers.

Tips for buyers:

  • Query the VINs to ensure they aren’t stolen prior to purchase
  • Ask the seller if you can take the machinery/vehicle to a reputable mechanic for inspection prior to the purchase
  • Ensure both the VINs on the machine/vehicle match
Click to play video: 'Transit police release video of bus assault suspect'
Transit police release video of bus assault suspect
CoquitlamCoquitlam RCMPBC ThiefCoquitlam Machinery ThiefCoquitlam RCMP TheftCoquitlam ThiefHome Depot Thief
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

