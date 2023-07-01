Menu

Canada

Every Child Matters protest pops up in downtown Winnipeg

By Nicole Buffie Global News
Posted July 1, 2023 4:17 pm
An Every Child Matters protest popped up in Downtown Winnipeg on Canada Day. View image in full screen
An Every Child Matters protest popped up in Downtown Winnipeg on Canada Day. Nicole Buffie / Global News
Every Child Matters protesters gathered at Portage and Main in Winnipeg Saturday afternoon to participate in a drum circle and round dance for Canada Day.

Marchers clad in orange shirts chanting “every child matters” were seen at the downtown intersection just after 2 p.m. Police said in a social media post they were headed from the downtown core westbound to the Legislative grounds.

Police said drivers travelling downtown could expect delays.

 

Orange shirts ‘flying off the shelves’ as Manitobans re-examine Canada Day
