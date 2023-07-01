Every Child Matters protest pops up in downtown Winnipeg

Every Child Matters protesters gathered at Portage and Main in Winnipeg Saturday afternoon to participate in a drum circle and round dance for Canada Day.
Marchers clad in orange shirts chanting “every child matters” were seen at the downtown intersection just after 2 p.m. Police said in a social media post they were headed from the downtown core westbound to the Legislative grounds.
Police said drivers travelling downtown could expect delays.
