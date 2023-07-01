Every Child Matters protest pops up in downtown Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

Every Child Matters protesters gathered at Portage and Main in Winnipeg Saturday afternoon to participate in a drum circle and round dance for Canada Day.

Marchers clad in orange shirts chanting “every child matters” were seen at the downtown intersection just after 2 p.m. Police said in a social media post they were headed from the downtown core westbound to the Legislative grounds.

Police said drivers travelling downtown could expect delays.