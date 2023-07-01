Menu

Health

AHS warns Edmonton of Hepatatis A case detected in McDonald’s employee

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted July 1, 2023 3:08 pm
An employee at the Nisku McDonald's was found to have Hepatitis A after handling food. View image in full screen
An employee at the Nisku McDonald's was found to have Hepatitis A after handling food. Kevin Sabiston/Global News
A case of Hepatitis A has been detected at a McDonald’s in Nisku, south of Edmonton, prompting a public alert from Alberta Health Services.

A food-handler employee at the 20 Street restaurant was confirmed to have Hepatatitis A, according to AHS.

The health agency said anyone who consumed food or drink from this McDonald’s location June 20-23 between 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and June 24 from 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. may have been exposed. However, there is no ongoing risk of infection at this location, following an inspection.

Anyone who has had Hepatitis A before or who has had a series of vaccines for the disease are not at risk. Anyone who was exposed is asked to monitor their symptoms until August 13 and to contact Health Link at 1-866-301-2668.

Symptoms vary in each individual but can include tiredness, loss of appetite, nausea and vomiting, abdominal pain, fever, dark-coloured urine, light-coloured stool and jaundice.

Alberta Health ServicesHealthAHSMcDonald'sHepatitis Aliver diseaseHep AMcDonalds Nisku
