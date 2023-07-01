Police warn of drug overdoses near Toronto’s waterfront

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Toronto have issued a drug warning after one person died and four others reacted badly to a suspected opioid between Friday and Saturday.

Toronto police said they had responded to “numerous” overdose calls around Strachan Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard West between Friday and Saturday.

They said at least five people took an “unknown narcotic” that was likely an opioid. All had a bad reaction to it and one died, police said.

There is no description of the drug as it had been taken before police arrived.

“Investigators are concerned there may be more of this suspicious drug sold or given to others,” police said.