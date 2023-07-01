Menu

Environment

Winnipeg police detonate ‘volatile material’ found on university campus

By Nicole Buffie Global News
Posted July 1, 2023 11:43 am
The University of Manitoba . View image in full screen
The University of Manitoba . University of Manitoba
Winnipeg police say they detonated “volatile material” that was removed from the University of Manitoba on Friday afternoon.

Officers were called to the U of M Fort Garry Campus just shy of 11 a.m. Friday after someone called to report that an “unstable chemical with a potential for explosion” was being stored at the site, and deeming it a “potentially dangerous situation.”

The material, learned to be a chemical commonly found in laboratories, was contained.

The bomb unit removed the material from the building and detonated it just after 4 p.m. No one was hurt.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg bomb squad safely detonates ‘volatile substance’ at U of M'
Winnipeg bomb squad safely detonates ‘volatile substance’ at U of M
Winnipeg policeUniversity of ManitobaU Of MWinnipeg bomb unitWinnipeg bomb squadbomb squad university manitobavolatile material
