Winnipeg police detonate ‘volatile material’ found on university campus

Winnipeg police say they detonated “volatile material” that was removed from the University of Manitoba on Friday afternoon.

Officers were called to the U of M Fort Garry Campus just shy of 11 a.m. Friday after someone called to report that an “unstable chemical with a potential for explosion” was being stored at the site, and deeming it a “potentially dangerous situation.”

The material, learned to be a chemical commonly found in laboratories, was contained.

The bomb unit removed the material from the building and detonated it just after 4 p.m. No one was hurt.