Scarborough collision sends 1 to hospital

Police are investigating after two people fled the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in Scarborough on Saturday morning.
Toronto police said four vehicles were involved in a crash that saw a bus shelter and tree struck around Kennedy Road and Sheppard Avenue East. Officers were called to the scene around 6:15 a.m.
In a tweet, police said two men fled the scene. The tweet said one person was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Paramedics told Global News the injuries were serious.
A second person was assessed by paramedics but was not taken to hospital.
The public was warned to avoid the area.
