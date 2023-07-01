Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Scarborough collision sends 1 to hospital

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 1, 2023 11:15 am
Two men fled the scene after four vehicles were involved in a crash that saw a bus shelter and tree struck around Kennedy Road and Sheppard Avenue East early Saturday. View image in full screen
Two men fled the scene after four vehicles were involved in a crash that saw a bus shelter and tree struck around Kennedy Road and Sheppard Avenue East early Saturday. Isaac Callan/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police are investigating after two people fled the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in Scarborough on Saturday morning.

Toronto police said four vehicles were involved in a crash that saw a bus shelter and tree struck around Kennedy Road and Sheppard Avenue East. Officers were called to the scene around 6:15 a.m.

In a tweet, police said two men fled the scene. The tweet said one person was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Paramedics told Global News the injuries were serious.

A second person was assessed by paramedics but was not taken to hospital.

The public was warned to avoid the area.

Click to play video: 'Toronto shooting: Police say 3 drive-by incidents connected to same suspect vehicle in east-end'
Toronto shooting: Police say 3 drive-by incidents connected to same suspect vehicle in east-end
Toronto PoliceTPSScarboroughToronto trafficToronto crashToronto CollisionSheppard AvenueKennedy Road
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content