Feel-good Friday: Global BC’s highlights of the week

‘She’s healthy, she’s happy’: Missing teen survives more than 50 hours in B.C. parkIt’s the best possible outcome for a teenage girl who was missing for more than 50 hours in B.C.’s Golden Ears Park.
Esther Wang, 16, went missing when she was separated from her group on Tuesday afternoon.
On Thursday evening, just before 10 p.m., Wang walked out of the trail on her own.
“She’s healthy, happy and with her family,” Supt. Wendy Mehat with Ridge Meadows RCMP told media on Friday morning.
“That’s the best possible outcome.”
Naramata, B.C. group working to reopen historic Adra Tunnel
A key piece of Naramata, B.C.’s history has been closed to the public for more than 40 years, however, the Adra Tunnel is on track to reopen in the near future.
The Woodwackers 2.0 formed as group of community members from Penticton and Naramata to safely reopen the tunnel.
“We range in age from 80 to 20 and all different skill sets and experience have come together to provide volunteer hours, designing, engineering, and it’s been about two years in the process to get to where we are now,” said Woodwackers 2.0 member Terry Field.
“My grandparents grew up in Naramata, so I have a lot of history visiting them in Naramata and I had the opportunity to get involved so I put my hand up and the process has been amazing seeing the community come together.”
Township of Langley exploring ways to save Twilight Drive-In
It may not be lights out for Metro Vancouver’s last drive-in movie theatre after all.
Township of Langley councillors voted Monday to explore ways the municipality could potentially help keep Aldergrove’s Twilight Drive-In in business.
New orca calf spotted in endangered southern resident pod near B.C. waters
A baby orca has apparently been born to an endangered killer whale population in the Pacific Northwest, scientists reported.
The Center for Whale Research announced the baby orca Friday on Facebook, saying the organization received photos showing what appears to be a new calf in L pod, part of the population known as the southern resident orcas, near Tofino, British Columbia.
The baby looks to be more than three weeks old and would be the first new calf in the pod since L125 was born in 2021.
Air Canada customer promised refund after double charge for airline ticketsAn Air Canada customer who says she was charged twice for a round trip to the Philippines says the airline has now promised to refund her over $5,000.
“(Air Canada is) confirming within two to four business days they are going to be sending me back the money,” Cristhel Fernandez told Consumer Matters.
After Global News got involved, Fernandez found out she was getting refunded.
