Feel-good Friday: Global BC’s highlights of the week

Each week at Global BC we highlight our stories to bring a bright spot to your Friday and into the weekend.

Here are the five stories we want to share:

‘She’s healthy, she’s happy’: Missing teen survives more than 50 hours in B.C. park

Esther Wang, 16, went missing when she was separated from her group on Tuesday afternoon.

On Thursday evening, just before 10 p.m., Wang walked out of the trail on her own.

“She’s healthy, happy and with her family,” Supt. Wendy Mehat with Ridge Meadows RCMP told media on Friday morning.

“That’s the best possible outcome.”

3:03 Teen found alive in Golden Ears Park days after going missing

Naramata, B.C. group working to reopen historic Adra Tunnel

A key piece of Naramata, B.C.’s history has been closed to the public for more than 40 years, however, the Adra Tunnel is on track to reopen in the near future.

The Woodwackers 2.0 formed as group of community members from Penticton and Naramata to safely reopen the tunnel.

“We range in age from 80 to 20 and all different skill sets and experience have come together to provide volunteer hours, designing, engineering, and it’s been about two years in the process to get to where we are now,” said Woodwackers 2.0 member Terry Field.

“My grandparents grew up in Naramata, so I have a lot of history visiting them in Naramata and I had the opportunity to get involved so I put my hand up and the process has been amazing seeing the community come together.”

2:34 Community group working to reopen Adra Tunnel

Township of Langley exploring ways to save Twilight Drive-In

It may not be lights out for Metro Vancouver’s last drive-in movie theatre after all.

Township of Langley councillors voted Monday to explore ways the municipality could potentially help keep Aldergrove’s Twilight Drive-In in business.

0:28 Langley Township to explore options for saving popular drive-in

New orca calf spotted in endangered southern resident pod near B.C. waters

A baby orca has apparently been born to an endangered killer whale population in the Pacific Northwest, scientists reported.

The Center for Whale Research announced the baby orca Friday on Facebook, saying the organization received photos showing what appears to be a new calf in L pod, part of the population known as the southern resident orcas, near Tofino, British Columbia.

The baby looks to be more than three weeks old and would be the first new calf in the pod since L125 was born in 2021.

0:32 New baby orca spotted in the waters near Tofino

Air Canada customer promised refund after double charge for airline tickets

“(Air Canada is) confirming within two to four business days they are going to be sending me back the money,” Cristhel Fernandez told Consumer Matters.

After Global News got involved, Fernandez found out she was getting refunded.

