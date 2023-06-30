Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement

SkyTrain workers reach tentative deal on five-year contract

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 30, 2023 9:58 pm
Unionized Metro Vancouver SkyTrain workers are set to vote on a new five-year deal. View image in full screen
Unionized Metro Vancouver SkyTrain workers are set to vote on a new five-year deal. Simon Little / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The union for more than 1,000 employees of Metro Vancouver’s SkyTrain service says it has reached a tentative five-year deal with the BC Rapid Transit Co.

CUPE 7000 says the new deal was reached after 10 days of negotiations, and includes future wage increases and improved benefits over the last contract.

Click to play video: 'Translink installing noise-reducing devices on SkyTrains'
Translink installing noise-reducing devices on SkyTrains

CUPE 7000 president Tony Rebelo says he was pleased by the bargaining process and the new deal reflects the membership’s priorities regarding benefits and “workplace issues.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The union says the deal was reached Thursday and it plans to hold a vote to ratify the new contract at the end of July.

CUPE 7000 represents workers on the SkyTrain’s Millennium and Expo lines, as well as the Southern Railway of BC.

Its members include SkyTrain attendants and maintenance and operations employees.

 

More on BC
VancouverTransitMetro VancouverLabourTransLinkSkyTrainTransportMetro Vancouver transitCupe 7000skytrain union
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content