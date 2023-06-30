Menu

Crime

Wildfire threatens northern Alberta community, residents told to prepare to flee

By Stephanie Swensrude Global News
Posted June 30, 2023 6:47 pm
Alberta wildfires: June forecast not expected to help fire situation
WATCH: While cooler weather and rain has arrived in Alberta this week, Environment Canada said it won't be enough to make up for the lack of precipitation leading to dry conditions. As Morgan Black reports, it comes as not just Alberta, but Canada is experiencing its worst wildfire season of the 21st century – Jun 13, 2023
Residents of Little Buffalo, a small community in northern Alberta, are on a one-hour evacuation notice due to a wildfire threatening the hamlet.

“There is currently a wildfire close to the community and with current weather conditions could impact the community and the safety of the residents,” said an emergency alert from the province.

Peace Regional RCMP said it was notified around 2:30 p.m. of a wildfire growing rapidly due to high winds that had jumped the highway.

Alberta wildfire-mapping tool points out where communities are at risk

Residents now have no access to escape towards Peace River and will have to leave in the direction of Red Earth Creek if needed, police said.

“RCMP, fire and other support services are en route and already on scene and urge residents of Little Buffalo to follow directions of first responders and emergency management employees,” said police.

Little Buffalo is located about 100 kilometres northeast of Peace River.

Residents with questions are told to call 780-625-1503.

More to come…

