Wildfire threatens northern Alberta community, residents told to prepare to flee

Residents of Little Buffalo, a small community in northern Alberta, are on a one-hour evacuation notice due to a wildfire threatening the hamlet.

“There is currently a wildfire close to the community and with current weather conditions could impact the community and the safety of the residents,” said an emergency alert from the province.

Peace Regional RCMP said it was notified around 2:30 p.m. of a wildfire growing rapidly due to high winds that had jumped the highway.

Residents now have no access to escape towards Peace River and will have to leave in the direction of Red Earth Creek if needed, police said.

“RCMP, fire and other support services are en route and already on scene and urge residents of Little Buffalo to follow directions of first responders and emergency management employees,” said police.

Little Buffalo is located about 100 kilometres northeast of Peace River.

Residents with questions are told to call 780-625-1503.

