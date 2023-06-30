Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Man dead after vehicle hits tree in Mississauga: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 30, 2023 6:03 pm
Peel Regional Police badge is seen during a police memorial parade in Ottawa Sunday Sept. 26, 2010. View image in full screen
Peel Regional Police badge is seen during a police memorial parade in Ottawa Sunday Sept. 26, 2010. The Canadian Press Images/Francis Vachon
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man is dead after a vehicle struck a tree in Mississauga, police say.

Peel Regional Police said the collision occurred just after 5 p.m. on Friday in the Erin Mills Parkway and Folkway Drive area.

Police said a vehicle collided with a tree.

Officers said a man was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said roads were closed in the area and asked motorists to choose alternate routes.

In an update later on Friday, police said the driver was pronounced dead in hospital.

“The Major Collision Bureau will be attending and taking carriage of the investigation,” police said in a tweet. “The cause of the collision is unknown and we appreciate the public’s patience while we conduct our investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

Collisionpeel regional policePRPSingle-Vehicle CollisionMississauga collisionCollision MississaugaVehicle Hits Treevehicle into tree
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content