Man dead after vehicle hits tree in Mississauga: police

A man is dead after a vehicle struck a tree in Mississauga, police say.

Peel Regional Police said the collision occurred just after 5 p.m. on Friday in the Erin Mills Parkway and Folkway Drive area.

Police said a vehicle collided with a tree.

Officers said a man was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said roads were closed in the area and asked motorists to choose alternate routes.

In an update later on Friday, police said the driver was pronounced dead in hospital.

“The Major Collision Bureau will be attending and taking carriage of the investigation,” police said in a tweet. “The cause of the collision is unknown and we appreciate the public’s patience while we conduct our investigation.

