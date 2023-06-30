Environment Canada issues tornado warning for Barrie, Ont., area

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada issued a tornado warning for the Barrie, Collingwood and Hillsdale area on Friday.

The agency issued the warning at around 5:30 p.m. Friday, saying that meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm that has the potential to produce a tornado.

“Damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall are also possible,” the warning read. “A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado is located five kilometres southeast of Duncan, moving east at 45 km/h.”

Environment Canada said locations impacted include Pretty River Valley Provincial Park, Singhampton, Devil’s Glen Provincial Park, Stayner, Duntroon, Glen Huron, Creemore and Cashtown Corners.

“This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation,” the warning reads. “Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches. If you hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris, or any threatening weather approaching, take shelter immediately.”

The weather agency said strong wind gusts up to 100 km/h, nickel to ping pong ball sized hail and torrential downpours are possible.

Environment Canada said if a tornado touches down people should go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroon, stairwell or interior closet.

“Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelter, and move to a strong building if you can,” the warning said. “As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris.”