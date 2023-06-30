Menu

Environment Canada issues tornado warning for Barrie, Ont., area

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 30, 2023 6:09 pm
Lighting in Leduc, Alta. during an early morning thunderstorm on June 13, 2023. View image in full screen
FILE. Environment Canada says people should immediately seek shelter on the lowest floor of a strong building — away from windows and outside walls — if they see a funnel cloud, swirling debris or other signs of an approaching tornado. Courtesy: Cristin Vollrath
Environment Canada issued a tornado warning for the Barrie, Collingwood and Hillsdale area on Friday.

The agency issued the warning at around 5:30 p.m. Friday, saying that meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm that has the potential to produce a tornado.

“Damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall are also possible,” the warning read. “A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado is located five kilometres southeast of Duncan, moving east at 45 km/h.”

Environment Canada said locations impacted include Pretty River Valley Provincial Park, Singhampton, Devil’s Glen Provincial Park, Stayner, Duntroon, Glen Huron, Creemore and Cashtown Corners.

“This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation,” the warning reads. “Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches. If you hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris, or any threatening weather approaching, take shelter immediately.”

The weather agency said strong wind gusts up to 100 km/h, nickel to ping pong ball sized hail and torrential downpours are possible.

Environment Canada said if a tornado touches down people should go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroon, stairwell or interior closet.

“Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelter, and move to a strong building if you can,” the warning said. “As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris.”

