Video captures grizzly bear chilling in Kitimat B.C. backyard

Kitimat, B.C., resident Danica Furtado is no stranger to seeing all kinds of wildlife in the community.

The coastal community in the North Coast part of the province is known for breathtaking views, surrounded by nature and, of course, B.C.’s furriest residents.

So when Furtado looked out on her yard Thursday night and found a grizzly bear chewing on her dog’s bone she knew that it would move on eventually.

She told Global News it was about 9:30 p.m. and the bear hung out for about half an hour, eating bird seed, rubbing along the fence and then politely left via the gate.

Furtado said there are so many grizzly bears in Kitimat right now.

She said they are also used to seeing black bears, moose, deer and more.

Furtado said she did call the Conservation Officer Service just in case and the officer told her he knew she was calling from Kitimat because they have received quite a few calls about grizzly bears hanging out and visiting people’s backyards.