Environment

Video captures grizzly bear chilling in Kitimat B.C. backyard

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 30, 2023 5:57 pm
Click to play video: 'Grizzly bear hangs out in Kitimat B.C. backyard'
Grizzly bear hangs out in Kitimat B.C. backyard
WATCH: Kitimat, B.C. resident Danica Furtado is used to seeing grizzly bears in the community, especially at this time of year, but she happened to film one in her backyard Thursday night, chewing on her dog's bone. Furtado said the bear hung around for about half an hour before politely leaving via the back gate.
Kitimat, B.C., resident Danica Furtado is no stranger to seeing all kinds of wildlife in the community.

The coastal community in the North Coast part of the province is known for breathtaking views, surrounded by nature and, of course, B.C.’s furriest residents.

So when Furtado looked out on her yard Thursday night and found a grizzly bear chewing on her dog’s bone she knew that it would move on eventually.

She told Global News it was about 9:30 p.m. and the bear hung out for about half an hour, eating bird seed, rubbing along the fence and then politely left via the gate.

Click to play video: '300-pound grizzly bear spotted in Whistler, relocated by conservation service'
300-pound grizzly bear spotted in Whistler, relocated by conservation service

Furtado said there are so many grizzly bears in Kitimat right now.

She said they are also used to seeing black bears, moose, deer and more.

Furtado said she did call the Conservation Officer Service just in case and the officer told her he knew she was calling from Kitimat because they have received quite a few calls about grizzly bears hanging out and visiting people’s backyards.

