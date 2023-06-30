Winnipeg Jets qualify seven restricted free agents, but not Kevin Stenlund

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Jets have tendered qualifying offers to forwards Gabe Vilardi, Morgan Barron, and Rasmus Kupari along with defenvemen Dylan Samberg, Logan Stanley, Declan Chisholm and Leon Gawanke.

The Jets did not qualify forwards Kevin Stenlund and Alex Limoges along with goalie Arvid Holm who will become unrestricted free agents on July 1st.

The Jets decision to qualify Gawanke comes after the German-born blueliner signed a four-year deal with Adler Mannheim in his home country.

Winnipeg’s fifth round pick in 2017 had a career year for the AHL Manitoba Moose, scoring 20 goals and adding 25 assists for 45 points in 68 games. Despite setting a franchise record for most goals in a season by a Moose defenceman, the 24-year-old Berlin native did not play an NHL game during his four years in Winnipeg.

Story continues below advertisement

Limoges led Manitoba in scoring with 20-34-54 n 63 games. The 25-year-old centre set career marks for assists and points in his third AHL campaign.

Holm played the past two seasons for Manitoba after being selected in the sixth round by Winnipeg in 2017. The 24 year old Swede went 18-11-4 with a 2.67 goals against average and .911 saves percentage in 35 appearances for the Moose in 2022-23.

Stenlund did not have a great training camp or preseason and was assigned to Manitoba to start the year. The six-foot-four-inch, 211-pound centre was recalled by Winnipeg on an emergency basis on Dec. 11 and remained with the Jets for the remainder of the season and playoffs.

In 53 games, the former Columbus Blue Jacket scored six goals and added three assists for nine points.

Vilardi and Kupari were recently acquired by Winnipeg from the Los Angeles Kings in the trade for Pierre-Luc Dubois while Barron, Stanley and Samberg spent the entire season with the Jets.

Chisholm scored five goals to go along with 38 assists for 43 points in 53 games and represented Manitoba at the 2023 AHL All Star Classic in Laval, Quebec.

Vilardi, Barron, Samberg, Stanley, and Gawanke are eligible to opt for arbitration later this summer if they elect not to accept the team’s qualifying offer. The deadline for that decision is July 5 at 4 p.m. CT

Story continues below advertisement

Kupari and Chisholm are not arbitration eligible but could choose to negotiate with the team before accepting an offer.