Crime

Suspects arrested, meth seized in Winnipeg drug trafficking investigation

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted June 30, 2023 5:31 pm
A Winnipeg police vehicle. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police vehicle. Shane Gibson/Global News
Winnipeg police have arrested two suspects and seized 75 grams of meth in connection with a drug trafficking investigation.

In June, police entered into a investigation regarding two people who were believed to be trafficking illicit drugs within the province.

Police say the man and woman involved had a large quantity of drugs and attempted to smuggle them onto a commercial flight in the 600 block of Ferry Road.

On Wednesday, at 8 a.m. police saw the suspects checking in for a flight that was destined for God’s Lake Narrows and they were placed under arrest without incident.

The estimated street value of the meth seized was $3,750 and police say the value typically doubles or triples when sold on remote Reservations.

A 33-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman both from God’s Lake Narrows have been arrested and are facing charges related to drug trafficking. They were both released by way of appearance notice.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba dad hopes awareness walk will help others say, ‘No thanks, I’m good’ to drugs'
Manitoba dad hopes awareness walk will help others say, ‘No thanks, I’m good’ to drugs
CrimeDrugsWinnipeg crimeWPSDrug CrimeGod's Lake Narrowswinniepg
