Suspects arrested, meth seized in Winnipeg drug trafficking investigation

Winnipeg police have arrested two suspects and seized 75 grams of meth in connection with a drug trafficking investigation.

In June, police entered into a investigation regarding two people who were believed to be trafficking illicit drugs within the province.

Police say the man and woman involved had a large quantity of drugs and attempted to smuggle them onto a commercial flight in the 600 block of Ferry Road.

On Wednesday, at 8 a.m. police saw the suspects checking in for a flight that was destined for God’s Lake Narrows and they were placed under arrest without incident.

The estimated street value of the meth seized was $3,750 and police say the value typically doubles or triples when sold on remote Reservations.

A 33-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman both from God’s Lake Narrows have been arrested and are facing charges related to drug trafficking. They were both released by way of appearance notice.

