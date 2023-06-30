Winnipeg bomb squad to safely detonate ‘volatile substance’ at U of M

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say they’re going to be helping to safely detonate a “volatile substance” at the University of Manitoba’s Fort Garry campus Friday afternoon.

Members of the bomb unit are on site and have set up a perimeter around a safe outside location where the substance — which police have not identified — will be disposed of.

Police said area residents might hear what sounds like an explosion after 4 p.m. and are urged to avoid the area.