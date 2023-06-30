Oshawa’s Back Door Mission receives $1.1 million in provincial funding

Send this page to someone via email

The Back Door Mission for the Relief of Poverty in downtown Oshawa, Ont., has secured a one-year funding commitment of $1.1 million from the provincial government.

Michael Tibollo, associate minister of mental health and addictions, announced that the provincial funding is allocated to the Mission United Hub program, a joint initiative with CMHA Durham, to provide clinical services to the community.

The announcement took place during a visit by Tibollo and a group of leaders, including Oshawa Mayor Dan Carter, Oshawa MPP Jennifer French, Durham MPP Todd McCarthy and Coun. Derek Giberson. They emphasized the significance of the Back Door Mission’s work and praised the organization as a model for integrated health and social services that should be replicated all over Ontario.

In April 2022, Oshawa NDP MPP Jennifer French sounded the alarm for emergency funding to ensure that the work being done at Back Door Mission could continue. She raised the issue with a question in the legislature and a letter to the government, and as a result, was able to secure a temporary funding reprieve that allowed the services provided by the organization to continue.

“Today’s announcement is incredibly significant and a step in the right direction,” French said. “Back Door Mission’s model of care through Mission United is exemplary and essential to building a healthy and caring community here in Oshawa. Organizations like this provide invaluable services and should never face funding uncertainty.”

The Back Door Mission’s executive director, Nathan Gardner, expressed his pride in the staff’s dedication and the increased demand for their services.

The mission’s services have had a significant impact on the community, including reducing the strain on hospital emergency rooms by providing on-the-spot medical services and treatment. The organization offers harm reduction, mental health and crisis counselling, addictions outreach counselling, outreach primary care, withdrawal management programs and victims’ services for survivors of human trafficking. Additionally, it provides daily meals and showers to those in need.

This funding will enable the mission to expand its reach, develop new initiatives, and enhance the lives of those who rely on its services.