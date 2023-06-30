London, Ont. restaurant closing its doors after 70 years

Send this page to someone via email

Budapest Restaurant has announced that Friday will be its last day in business.

The landmark restaurant, located at 338 Dundas St. in London, Ont., announced the closure on its Facebook page.

The post highlighted a change in the downtown core following the height of the COVID-19 pandemic as the reason for closure, citing an increase in homelessness, insufficient parking and declining safety downtown.

“When we took over Budapest Restaurant in 2018 our intention was to keep the doors open and keep playing the game no matter what,” the post read.

“The game has changed so much so we’ve decided that it’s in the best interest of our team and family to close this chapter in our lives.”

Eduard Nagy and Anita Tasonyi took over the restaurant from the previous owner, founder Marika Hayek, who died in 2018.

Both Nagy and Tasonyi worked with Hayek before her death, with the restaurant’s ‘About’ page calling them “protégés of the legendary restaurateur.”

The eatery served a variety of traditional eastern European dishes, including goulash, paprikash and stroganoff.

The restaurant also hosted a variety of notable customers, such as then-prime minister Pierre Trudeau, and hockey legend Wayne Gretzky.

The Facebook post extended thanks to both the London community and the employees who worked at Budapest.

“As a strictly family run business, we’re moving forward with tremendous love and appreciation for the memories, stories, and growth we’ve experienced together.”

Global News has reached out to the restaurant’s owners but had not received a response by publication time.

Commenters on the post expressed their sadness at the news, sharing memories and what they’ll miss about the restaurant.

“I’ve had the pleasure of dining at the Budapest many many times and celebrating numerous occasions with family and friends,” one wrote.

“From the music and the decor, to the plating and presentation of the food, the amazing staff and their exceptional service.”

Another wrote: “To have been open for almost 70 years is such an accomplishment. Marika was such a hard working business owner and the life of the restaurant. You filled her shoes well and now we will miss the gem of downtown.”

Customers with outstanding gift cards can reach out to info@budapestrestaurant.com or 519-439-3431.