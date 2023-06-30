Menu

Canada

Jazzfest kicks off with 6 free days of music in Saskatoon

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted June 30, 2023 5:53 pm
Saskatoon's 2018 Jazz Festival. View image in full screen
Saskatoon's 2018 Jazz Festival. Phillip Bollman / Global News
The 2023 SaskTel Saskatchewan Jazz Festival officially kicks off Friday night and will be sticking around until July 9.

Six full days of programming will be free for attendees, followed by four days of ticketed programming.

A free program will run at Victoria Park from June 30 to July 5 with 90-minute sessions for residents to enjoy. There will also be three outdoor yoga sessions at the park with Ground Yoga July 1-3.

Friday night’s performances will include Joe Rainey, a powwow artist from Wisconsin and an all-female jazz group called The Ostara Project.

The festival announced its move to Victoria Park in January, away from its usual spot at the Bessborough Hotel.

Executive director Shannon Josdel told Global News in a previous interview that the change was a result of inflation and how the industry has chosen to emerge from the pandemic.

Other concerts will be scattered throughout the city over the week including:

  • The Strictly Jass Series, held at The Bassment on 4th Avenue North on July 3, 4, 7, and 9. The program is by donation.
  • A late-night program is available during the week in the Persephone Theatre Lobby called the Maurice Drouin Lounge.
  • A ‘Neighbourhood Pop-Up Series’ will make appearances in the Broadway Improvement District, the Riversdale district, the Brighton neighbourhood, Optimist Hill and the Prairie Lily.

A full schedule of the free programs, as well as ticketed events can be found on Jazzfest’s website.

Day passes are also available on the website.

Saskatchewan NewsMusicSaskatoon NewsSaskatoon EventsSaskatoon MusicJazzfestSaskatoon EntertainmentSaskatoon Jazzfest
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

