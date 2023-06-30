Foster zebras settling in well at Saskatoon zoo

Send this page to someone via email

Five new zebras are settling in well at the Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park and Zoo according to zoo management.

The zebras arrived mid-June as part of an animal foster care program after they were seized by conservation officers, following an investigation under The Captive Wildlife Regulations.

One of the zebras at Saskatoon’s zoo. Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park and Zoo

Zoo manager Jeff Mitchell said they were more than willing to help when the provincial government contacted them about a new home for the herd.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have this opportunity to help these animals out, to really bring them into a good foster situation here and that’s what we are doing,” Mitchell said.

The zoo moved the zebras to one of the caribou habitats with a heated barn, a pond and a big yard for grazing.

“We just allowed them to start exploring their habitats this week and they are slowly getting used to it, getting into routine with our keepers and our staff,” Mitchell said.

He added that because they are just fostering the zebras, he doesn’t know how long they will be at the zoo.

— with files from Global News’ Brody Langager