Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Foster zebras settling in well at Saskatoon zoo

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted June 30, 2023 5:44 pm
A zebra at the Saskatoon zoo. View image in full screen
A zebra at the Saskatoon zoo. Global News/ Jeffrey Meskens
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Five new zebras are settling in well at the Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park and Zoo according to zoo management.

The zebras arrived mid-June as part of an animal foster care program after they were seized by conservation officers, following an investigation under The Captive Wildlife Regulations.

One of the zebras at Saskatoon’s zoo.
One of the zebras at Saskatoon’s zoo. Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park and Zoo

Zoo manager Jeff Mitchell said they were more than willing to help when the provincial government contacted them about a new home for the herd.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have this opportunity to help these animals out, to really bring them into a good foster situation here and that’s what we are doing,” Mitchell said.

Trending Now

The zoo moved the zebras to one of the caribou habitats with a heated barn, a pond and a big yard for grazing.

“We just allowed them to start exploring their habitats this week and they are slowly getting used to it, getting into routine with our keepers and our staff,” Mitchell said.

He added that because they are just fostering the zebras, he doesn’t know how long they will be at the zoo.

— with files from Global News’ Brody Langager

More on Canada
Saskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsZooSaskatoon ZoozebrasSaskatoon ActivitiesSaskatoon Forestry Farm Parkforesty farm park and zoo
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content