Health

Hamilton Health Sciences chief Rob MacIsaac to step away after a decade

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 30, 2023 1:14 pm
Hamilton Health Sciences (HHS) president and CEO Rob MacIsaac. The HHS leader will be stepping away from his position in 2023. View image in full screen
Hamilton Health Sciences (HHS) president and CEO Rob MacIsaac. The HHS leader will be stepping away from his position in 2023. Hamilton Health Sciences
Hamilton Health Sciences president and CEO Rob MacIsaac will step down from the network’s top post in the months ahead.

The hospital leader, who was a fixture during the city’s COVID-19 pandemic updates, has opted not to renew his contact with the health network.

“On behalf of HHS’ board of directors, I would like to thank Rob for his vision, leadership and many contributions to our hospital and the communities we serve,” chair Keith Monrose said in a statement.

“He has undoubtedly left HHS in a strong position for continued success.”

Aside from guiding some of the city’s largest hospitals, like Hamilton General, McMaster Children’s and the Juravinski, through the pandemic, MacIsaac secured a plan to replace almost all of its diagnostic imaging equipment over the next five years and helped bring in a modern electronic health record system, called Epic.

Recently, the CEO outlined for city politicians needed infrastructure upgrades for an aging hospital system to the tune of around $2 billion.

The facelifts would take place over two decades and require some investment from the city and province.

City councillors voted 12-3 to enter into discussions with the city’s two hospital systems, HHS and St. Joseph’s Hamilton, to explore ‘local share’ funding options for advancing the redevelopments.

MacIssac will continue as president and CEO until a successor is found in a “global search” led by the HHS board of directors.

Hamilton newsHamilton Health SciencesHamilton hospitalsJuravinski HospitalHamilton health careRob MacIsaacHamilton GeneralHamilton children's hospital
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

