Motorcyclist injured in collision with pickup in Peterborough

A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries following a collision Thursday evening in Peterborough, Ont.
According to the Peterborough Police Service, a motorcycle and a pickup truck and trailer collided on Sherbrooke Street near Montague Court around 9:10 p.m.
Officers found the motorcyclist, who was initially taken by paramedics to the Peterborough Regional Health Centre before being transported to a Toronto area hospital with serious injuries.
Police closed the road for the initial investigation. Sherbrooke Street has since reopened, but the cause of the collision remains under investigation.
