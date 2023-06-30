Motorcyclist injured in collision with pickup in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries following a collision Thursday evening in Peterborough, Ont.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, a motorcycle and a pickup truck and trailer collided on Sherbrooke Street near Montague Court around 9:10 p.m.

Officers found the motorcyclist, who was initially taken by paramedics to the Peterborough Regional Health Centre before being transported to a Toronto area hospital with serious injuries.

TRAFFIC: @PtboPolice have closed a section of Sherbrooke Street between Glenforest Boulevard and Wallis Drive following a collision involving a motorcycle. Crews were called to the scene about an hour ago 1/2 #ptbonews — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) June 30, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

Police closed the road for the initial investigation. Sherbrooke Street has since reopened, but the cause of the collision remains under investigation.