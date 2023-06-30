Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Motorcyclist injured in collision with pickup in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 30, 2023 8:37 am
Police closed a section of Sherbrooke Street following a collision between a motorcycle and a pickup truck on Thursday. View image in full screen
Police closed a section of Sherbrooke Street following a collision between a motorcycle and a pickup truck on Thursday. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global New Peterborough
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries following a collision Thursday evening in Peterborough, Ont.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, a motorcycle and a pickup truck and trailer collided on Sherbrooke Street near Montague Court around 9:10 p.m.

Officers found the motorcyclist, who was initially taken by paramedics to the Peterborough Regional Health Centre before being transported to a Toronto area hospital with serious injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Police closed the road for the initial investigation. Sherbrooke Street has since reopened, but the cause of the collision remains under investigation.

More on Canada
Peterborough Police ServiceMotorcycle CrashMotorcyclistPeterborough trafficinjured motorcyclisstPeterborough motorcycle crashSherbrooke Street crash
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content