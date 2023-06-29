Menu

Flooded streets, power outages reported in Calgary after storm passes through

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted June 29, 2023 10:09 pm
A City of Calgary traffic camera showed a car that appeared to be partially submerged at Glenmore Trail and 52nd Street S.E. on June 29, 2023. View image in full screen
A City of Calgary traffic camera showed a car that appeared to be partially submerged at Glenmore Trail and 52nd Street S.E. on June 29, 2023. City of Calgary
A summer storm passed through Calgary on Thursday evening resulting in some streets and underpasses being flooded while downed power lines were seen in other areas.

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the city at 6:43 p.m. and said its meteorologists were tracking “a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel-sized hail and heavy rain.”

The weather agency warned of the possibility of flash flooding and water pooling on roads.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m., Environment Canada lifted the severe thunderstorm warning.

A City of Calgary traffic camera showed a car that appeared to be partially submerged at Glenmore Trail and 52nd Street S.E. First responders managed to push the vehicle out of the flooded roadway.

Enmax’s website on Thursday evening showed crews were responding to power outages in various parts of the city with most of those occurring during the time that the storm passed through.

