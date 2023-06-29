Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

N.S. doctor says ER demand high, but patients flowing through hospital stays faster

By Skye Bryden-Blom Global News
Posted June 29, 2023 5:21 pm
Click to play video: 'New care coordination centre in Halifax hospital aiming to ease pressure on emergency rooms'
New care coordination centre in Halifax hospital aiming to ease pressure on emergency rooms
WATCH: As certain aspects of Nova Scotia's health care system remain under scrutiny, a new system at a Halifax hospital aims to cut down on wait times and ease pressure on packed emergency rooms. As Skye Bryden-Blom reports, hospital staff say a new care coordination centre at the QEII in Halifax is allowing them to track bed availability, testing and procedure status, and ambulance offloads – Jun 21, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A physician says there are still strains on emergency rooms, as we head into summer.

She says a critical piece to “fixing” health care is still missing, but there is a glimmer of hope. Some patients are flowing through their hospital stays faster.

Dr. Tanya Munroe says the long game is being played when it comes to alleviating strain on hospitals.

Munroe is the medical site lead at Colchester East Hants Health Centre in Truro. She says ERs are still facing pressure and staff members are tired, but some of the recent initiatives taken by the province are having a positive impact.

Dr. Tanya Munroe is the medical site lead at Colchester East Hants Health Centre in Truro. View image in full screen
Dr. Tanya Munroe is the medical site lead at Colchester East Hants Health Centre in Truro. Skye Bryden-Blom/Global News

“Do we have paramedics with patients on stretchers lined up in our hallway for hours,” asked Munroe. “Do we have patients who deserve to receive care on inpatient units held on stretchers and emergency department care spaces for hours or days?”

Story continues below advertisement

She says they’re moving the needle in the right direction on both those markers.

“By faster – we haven’t reduced things by one to two days,” Monroe says. “We’re talking hours and with EHS we’re talking minutes.”

But she says seconds matter.

Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia unveils plan to tackle emergency room wait times'
Nova Scotia unveils plan to tackle emergency room wait times

“If you save a minute or hour on an in-patient unit or on an ambulance structure, you can actually provide care that much sooner to perhaps two or three other patients who are waiting for services,” explains Monroe.

The physician is hearing positive feedback from the community about the work of patient advocates in waiting rooms.

“We felt that we were seen,” a community member told Monroe. “We felt that people actually knew we were there and we got updates, which makes waiting much easier to tolerate.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Despite the optimism, she says a critical piece to fixing health care is still missing.

“We need the physicians, we need the nurses, we need allied health support. We need clerical staff,” notes Monroe.

Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia health advocate wonders ‘when is the breaking point’ after ER death'
Nova Scotia health advocate wonders ‘when is the breaking point’ after ER death

She’s also worried about ER closures this summer as health-care workers take vacations and demand increases.

Health minister Michelle Thompson says they’re working on it.

“That planning is happening now,” she says. “It will look different in different communities. Looking at the zones, I would say they’ll be looking at planning done at a zone level to understand where the assets are.”

Munroe might not believe there is a “quick fix” to health care problems, but she’s hopeful for the future.

Story continues below advertisement

“We will get to where we know we need to be,” she says. “I wish it was going to happen in a week. I wish it was going to happen in a year. It’s going to take longer than that.”

More on Health
Doctor ShortageEmergency RoomEmergency RoomsER closuresHealthcare Crisisdoctor recruitmentTriageHospital DemandEmergency waitsEMERGENCY ROOMS NOVA SCOTIAHEALTH WORKERS SHORTAGE
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content