Toronto police identify young girl whose remains were found in a dumpster in May 2022

Police have identified the child whose remains were found in a dumpster outside of a home in Toronto last May.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Toronto police Insp. Hank Idsinga identified the child as 4-year-old Neveah Tucker.

He said the child’s mother was notified on Wednesday.

“I won’t comment on the status of her mother in our investigation,” Idsinga said.

On May 2, 2022 at around 4:46 p.m., officers were called to the Castle Frank Road and Dale Avenue after human remains were located.

Police said investigators believe the child’s remains were left in the area sometime between April 28, 2022 at 12 p.m., and May 2, 2022 at 4:45 p.m.

Officers said investigators believe she may have been deceased as early as the summer or fall of 2021 or earlier.

Idsinga said Tucker was just shy of her fifth birthday when her body was placed in the dumpster.

According to Idsinga, no arrests have been made, and no charges have been laid.

A post-mortem examination was conducted, and the child’s cause of death was undetermined.

Idsinga said investigators were able to identify the child after receiving a tip from the community.

He said the child had not been reported missing.

For months police had been working to identify the remains, and released both a composite sketch of the child, and photos of clothing and blankets that were located with her.

Idsinga said there is “a lot of work to do.”

“We will continue to work closely with our partners to investigate the circumstances leading up to Neveah’s death and the subsequent disposal of her body,” he said.