Environment

Watering restrictions in place for Mabel Lake area for Canada Day long weekend

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 29, 2023 4:27 pm
File photo. Residents of Mabel Lake, B.C., are under water restrictions, including limits on lawn watering, to safeguard their water supply. View image in full screen
File photo. Residents of Mabel Lake, B.C., are under water restrictions, including limits on lawn watering, to safeguard their water supply. Global News
No outdoor watering will be allowed in the Mabel Lake area during the Canada Day long weekend.

The regulation came into effect on Thursday, June 29, and will be in effect until Tuesday, July 4, said B.C.’s Regional District of North Okanagan.

According to the regional district, the regulation affects residents on the Mabel Lake water system and was issued because of capacity concerns.

“Historical water usage on the July long weekend is high and the water system has had issues in the past keeping up to demand,” said the regional district.

“Customers must take action to reduce the risk that the reservoirs become depleted resulting in loss of water to customers, and/or compromised water quality.”

A map of the affected area is available online.

Also on Tuesday, the RDNO said normal summer outdoor water restrictions will be back in effect for the Mabel Lake area.

Those restrictions include watering only on set days, with a maximum of three times per week, with sprinklers only being allowed between 7 p.m. and 10 a.m.

Trending Now

Vehicle washing, cleaning outdoor surfaces with water and the filling or refilling of pools, garden ponds or aesthetic water features is not allowed.

“Most lawns only need water once per week to remain healthy,” stated the RDNO.

“Lawns naturally brown and go dormant with minimal water when it is hot — this is OK and the lawn will green up when the weather cools.”

