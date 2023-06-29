What’s open and closed on Canada Day in Hamilton, Burlington and Niagara Region

Send this page to someone via email

With the Canada Day holiday on a Saturday, a number of retailers and services will be closed on July 1.

A number of services and shops will also not be operating in Hamilton, Burlington and Niagara Region on July 3 in lieu of Canada Day falling on a Saturday.

Despite a number of Ontario municipalities cancelling fireworks amid wildfires and poor air quality issues recently, a number of cities, including Hamilton, will go ahead with their displays.

The City of Hamilton will hold its free family-friendly event with children’s recreation and arts activities at Bayfront Park from 1 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., capped off with fireworks.

The event will see a food truck rally and sports zone with local teams in attendance, including the Tiger-Cats, Forge FC, Toronto Rock and Hamilton Cardinals.

Story continues below advertisement

Spencer Smith Park will be the site of this year’s celebrations in Burlington with a focus on evening entertainment and marketplace vendors leading into a 10 p.m. fireworks display over the lake.

The city will also feature a Canada Day Run beginning at 8:50 a.m.

Niagara Falls has moved away from its traditional Canada Day Parade and moved festivities to Fireman’s Park with an 11 a.m. start on Dorchester Road.

The event includes music at the Ampitheatre Stage, kids zone and activity booths.

St. Catharines Canada Day will be on Port Dalhousie’s waterfront Saturday which will host live music, a kids’ zone and fireworks. Events run from 12:30 p.m. through until 9:30 p.m.

Here’s a list of some common businesses and services that will be open and closed on Saturday or Monday:

Hamilton

Administrative offices: Offices are closed on Monday.

Licensing and Bylaw Services: Licensing and bylaw phone queue line will be closed on Monday. Service will resume on Tuesday.

Parking and Enforcement: Officers will not be enforcing from Sunday until Monday 10 p.m. when enforcement resumes.

Green bin, garbage and recycling: No collection on Saturday. Community recycling centres and transfer stations will be closed Saturday but open Monday.

HSR Bus: Buses will operate on regular Sunday/holiday service schedule Saturday. Monday will see regular service.

GO Transit: Trains and buses are operating on regular schedules Saturday and Monday.

ATS DARTS: Operating on holiday service hours Monday. All subscription trips, with the exception of dialysis trips, are cancelled for July 3. For more information check out the city’s website.

Ontario Works: The program, including the Special Supports, will be closed Monday. Phone service will resume on Tuesday.

Recreation centres: Closed on Saturday but open Monday.

Hamilton civic museums: Dundurn National Historic Site, the Hamilton Military Museum and the Hamilton Museum of Steam and Technology will be closed on Monday.

Tourism Hamilton visitor information centre: Closed Monday.

Hamilton Public Library: All HPL branches are closed Saturday and Sunday. For information on what services are operating, visit the library’s website at hpl.ca.

Social services: All Ontario Works offices, special supports, and the Housing Services office will be closed on Monday.

Senior centres: These will either be closed or run on a modified (four hour) schedule.

Arenas: Closed on Saturday but open Monday.

Animal services: Closed on Saturday and Monday.

Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum in Mount Hope: Closed. Weekly hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday to Sunday.

Burlington

Government offices: Local government such as city hall, municipal offices and facilities will be closed on Monday.

Administrative services: Services including parks, roads and forestry will be closed Monday.

Animal Shelter and Control: Closed Monday. Emergencies can be called in to 1-888-264-3135.

Recreation centres: Some city pools, splash pads, arenas and community centres will be operating. Indoor pools are not open for drop-in swimming July 1 and 2. Visit burlington.ca/dropinandplay for details. Some outdoor recreation facilities will also be open, weather permitting. Visit burlington.ca/outdoorplay for more information. Tyandaga Golf Course is open.

Halton Provincial Offences Court: Closed Monday.

Free parking: Available Saturday and Monday in the downtown core in municipal lots, on-street and in the parking garage. However, the Waterfront parking lots (east and west) do not provide free parking on statutory holidays. Parking exemptions are required to park overnight on city streets and for longer than five hours. Visit burlington.ca/parkingexemptions for more.

Burlington Transit: Transit will operate a holiday schedule until 11 p.m. Saturday. The downtown transit terminal, specialized dispatch and the administration office will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday with regular hours Monday.

Niagara Region

Government offices: City halls, the Enterprise Centre and administration offices are all closed on Monday. Some offices, like St. Catharines, will reopen on Easter Monday.

Child care centres, public health and Provincial Offences Court: Closed Monday.

Parks, recreation and culture services: Administration offices are all closed on Monday.

Landfill / waste and recycling drop-off depots: Niagara Road is closed. Bridge Street, Humberstone, Thorold Yard are open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Community centres: All older adult centres and arenas will either be closed or have reduced hours on Monday.

St. Catharines Museum; Welland Canals Centre: Both facilities will be open Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

St. Catharines Transit; Niagara Falls Transit: Both services will operate on a holiday schedule for Day.

Welland Transit: No daytime or evening service Monday.

Shopping

Canada Post: Outlets will be closed Monday.

Grocery stores: Major grocery stores like Fortinos, Metro, FreshCo and No Frills will be closed on Saturday and may be operating with reduced hours on Monday.

Shoppers Drug Mart: Some locations will be closed on Saturday, but not all. Hours can be seen on the Shoppers store locator map.

Malls: Most major shopping centres in Hamilton, Burlington, St. Catharines and Niagara Falls will be closed on Saturday but will have regular hours Monday.

However, there are exceptions for shopping centres designated by the province as tourist attractions including retailers in Yorkville, downtown Yonge, Queen’s Quay West, the Distillery District and in Niagara Falls.

Story continues below advertisement

Closed on Saturday:

Eastgate Square

Lime Ridge Mall

The Centre on Barton

The Pen Centre

Fairview Mall

Mapleview Centre

Burlington Centre

Open on Saturday:

Outlet Collection at Niagara 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Vaughan Mills shopping mall will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Square One will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

CF Eaton Centre will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Toronto Premium Outlets will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Upper Canada Mall will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Walmart: Most Walmarts in the GTHA will be closed but the Niagara Falls Supercentre on Oakwood Drive will be open on Monday between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m.

Alcohol

The Beer Store: Just over 100 stores across Ontario will be open Saturday, July 1st including:

Hamilton

Parkdale Avenue North (at Barton Street) 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Barton Street East (at Ottawa Street North) 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Fennell Avenue East (at Upper Gage) 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Eastgate Square (Centennial Parkway North & Queenston Road) 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Barton Street East (at Ferguson Avenue) 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Upper James Street (at Stone Church Road) 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Brantford

Murray Street (at Grey) 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

King George Road (at Royal Oak Drive) 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Market Street South (at Icomm Drive) 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Burlington

Guelph Line (at Upper Middle Road) 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

New Street (at Appleby Line) 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

LCBO:

Friday, June 30: Most LCBO stores are open with regular store hours with select stores open for extended hours

Saturday, July 1: LCBO stores are closed. Where permitted by local municipalities, some LCBO Convenience Outlets might be open with regular hours of business

Sunday, July 2: LCBO stores are open with regular store hours

Monday, July 3: LCBO stores are open with regular store hours

More information can be seen at LCBO.com

Tourist destinations

Niagara Falls: Most Niagara Falls attractions will be running on Saturday and Monday, including the Niagara Parks Power Station, Journey Behind the Falls, Botanical Gardens, Butterfly Conservatory and all the nature and garden parks and centres.

More details on Canada Day weekend hours for Niagara Falls attractions can be seen on the Niagara Parks website.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto: Most Toronto attractions will be open on Saturday and Monday with some on reduced hours both days including: