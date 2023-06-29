What’s open and closed on Canada Day weekend in Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

The upcoming Canada Day long weekend in Guelph, Ont., brings with it the usual closures, but with the actual holiday falling on a Saturday this year, the closures will occur on different days.

All branches of the Guelph Public Library, McCrae House, recreation, sports and community centres will be closed on Saturday.

City hall, provincal courts, museums, Sleeman and River Run Centres will be closed on Monday.

All splash pads and wading pools will be open all weekend including the one at Market Square.

The City of Guelph says there will be no changes to the garbage collection schedule.

Stone Road Mall, both Walmart locations, and most grocery and retail stores will be closed on Saturday and open on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

All LCBO locations in Guelph are closed Saturday. The Beer Store locations on Silvercreek Parkway North and Woolwich Street will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Some banks will be open on Saturday and closed all day Monday. There will be no mail delivery on Monday.

GO Transit will be operating on a Saturday schedule for both Saturday and Monday.

Guelph Transit will be operating on-demand and 99 mainline routes on Saturday. There will be free shuttle bus service to and from Riverside Park for the fireworks display on Saturday starting at 7 p.m.