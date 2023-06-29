Menu

Economy

Alberta reports $11.6B surplus as 2022-2023 budget year ends

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 29, 2023 1:05 pm
Experts say the Canadian dollar' 2023 outlook depends on commodity prices, potential U.S. dollar weakness, and on how successful central banks are in avoiding a major recession as they ease up on interest rate hikes. Falling Canadian dollar coins or loonies are pictured in North Vancouver, B.C., Wednesday, May 29, 2019. View image in full screen
Experts say the Canadian dollar' 2023 outlook depends on commodity prices, potential U.S. dollar weakness, and on how successful central banks are in avoiding a major recession as they ease up on interest rate hikes. Falling Canadian dollar coins or loonies are pictured in North Vancouver, B.C., Wednesday, May 29, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
The Alberta government says it ended the 2022-23 budget year with a petro-powered $11.6 billion surplus, up from its third-quarter estimate of $10.4 billion.

It’s a positive report, Finance Minister Nate Horner said in a statement Thursday.

“We promised to keep our economy moving forward and Alberta is reaping the benefits,” he said.

“Albertans can rest easy knowing that Alberta’s prosperity today means more stability tomorrow as we continue to pay down debt and save for the future.”

The province said its strong financial situation allowed it to pay down $13.3 billion in debt.

It also saw the Alberta Heritage Savings Trust Fund grow by $2.5 billion to $21.2 billion.

Revenues came in at $76.1 billion, which is $13.5 billion more than expected, due to non-renewable resource and tax revenues.

The government spent $64.5 billion, which was $2.4 billion more than budgeted, on higher-than-expected health-care costs and affordability measures to help Albertans deal with inflation.

