Off-duty RCMP officer accused of uttering threats, racial comments at Winnipeg family: IIU

Manitoba’s police watchdog is looking into a June 17 incident in Winnipeg involving an off-duty RCMP officer who is accused of uttering threats.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba (IIU) said the incident took place around 4 p.m. near Nairn Avenue and Watt Street.

The off-duty officer is alleged to have rolled down the window of his vehicle and made threatening and racially charged comments to the driver of the car in front of him, the IIU said, before driving off.

Police have said the threats were directed to someone who was driving with his family in the vehicle at the time.

Winnipeg police investigated, determined that the accused was an RCMP officer, and notified the IIU.

Anyone with information or video footage of the incident is asked to call the IIU at 1-844-667-6060.

