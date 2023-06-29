91-year old driver killed in Highway 11 crash

Send this page to someone via email

An Ontario senior has died after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 11 in Powassan earlier this week.

On Tuesday just before 4 p.m., members of the Powassan detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police and the Powassan Fire Department responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 11 in Powassan.

The driver and a passenger of one of the vehicles were transported to the local hospital by the District of Nipissing Paramedic Services with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

Police say the driver of the other vehicle, a 91-year-old from South River, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The northbound lanes of the highway were closed for approximately three and a half hours while members of the OPP traffic incident management enforcement team processed the scene.