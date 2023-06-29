Moose on the loose in Lindsay, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Police and wildlife officials are currently tracking a moose wandering in Lindsay, Ont.

On Thursday morning, the Kawartha Lakes Police Service posted on social media that officers are in the town’s south end “attempting to assist” a moose back into its natural habitat.

“We ask onlookers to keep their distance to avoid startling the animal,” police said.

Officers are currently in the south end of town attempting to assist a moose back into its natural habitat. We ask onlookers to keep their distance to avoid startling the animal. Ministry of Natural Resources have been contacted.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry has been contacted about the animal, police said.

