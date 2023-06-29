Moose on the loose in Lindsay, Ont.

Police and wildlife officials are currently tracking a moose wandering in Lindsay, Ont.
On Thursday morning, the Kawartha Lakes Police Service posted on social media that officers are in the town’s south end “attempting to assist” a moose back into its natural habitat.
“We ask onlookers to keep their distance to avoid startling the animal,” police said.
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry has been contacted about the animal, police said.
Trending Now
More to come.
More on Science and Tech
Comments