Video link
Headline link
Environment

Moose on the loose in Lindsay, Ont.

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 29, 2023 9:33 am
A moose is seen wandering in the south end of Lindsay, Ont., on June 29, 2023. View image in full screen
A moose is seen wandering in the south end of Lindsay, Ont., on June 29, 2023. Kawartha Lakes Police Service
Police and wildlife officials are currently tracking a moose wandering in Lindsay, Ont.

On Thursday morning, the Kawartha Lakes Police Service posted on social media that officers are in the town’s south  end “attempting to assist” a moose back into its natural habitat.

“We ask onlookers to keep their distance to avoid startling the animal,” police said.

Story continues below advertisement

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry has been contacted about the animal, police said.

More to come.

