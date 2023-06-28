Jenny’s Corner memorial park honours teen killed in Leduc high school stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

On a beautiful June day, Dale Winkler shares a moment with his almost two-year-old granddaughter Madelyn Jenny, who named after Winkler’s daughter Jenny.

Jenny Winkler was 17-years-old when she was fatally stabbed at her Leduc high school in March, 2021.

“Everything I do is to remind me of her,” Winkler said.

"I want people to know what kind of artist she was and what a great person she was."

Winkler was approached to add a space dedicated to Jenny at the Millet Community Garden of Hope, located about 50 kilometres away from Edmonton.

Winkler, along with some help, created Jenny’s Corner. Everywhere you look is a tribute to Jenny: A big bench sits in the middle with her name carved into it. Winkler made flower boxes and has a waterproof frame for her picture.

A little free library faces the street — it is filled with books Jenny loved to read and many have already been borrowed. There are also bookmarks with artwork Jenny created.

“One little girl took a picture of her with three of the Wings of Fire books and was so happy with the smile on her face. It reminded me of Jenny when she was little and hold those books,” Winkler said.

Those books are what likely inspired a lot of Jenny’s art. She created a world of dragons and was even working on building an alphabet. She also drew avatars of herself and best friends. She liked to sketch in a book and create digital pieces.

Winkler’s wife and Jenny’s friends came together to create a book filled with some of her best pieces. It’s called the “Book of Dragons” and Winkler hopes to one day sell them and use the funds to create a scholarship in Jenny’s name.

"I wish I could do more, but this is what I could do now."

Winkler will be creating a waterproof way to display her artwork at Jenny’s Corner. He hopes it will inspire kids in the community to draw.

Community members who knew Jenny come by, as do strangers, and for Winkler it’s touching to know people who stop by will think about his artistic, talented and loving daughter.

“I believe there are signs she is happy and I think she would be happy with this,” Winkler said.

View image in full screen Memorial bench at Jenny’s Corner in Millet, Alta. Global News

Dylan Thomas Pountney is accused of first-degree-murder in Jenny’s death. His trial is scheduled to start October 23 in Wetaskiwin court.

“For the people who were in her class and her school, I think it will bring closure for them too … We can have closure on that, and we will continue on with our lives and remember Jenny,” her father said.