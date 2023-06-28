Busy holiday weekend could lead to Wolfe Island ferry delays, MTO warns

Send this page to someone via email

With the new Wolfe Islander 4 ferry still not in service, capacity on the 60-year-old Wolfe Islander 3 is going to be pushed to its limits getting visitors to and from Kingston, Ont., and Wolfe Island this Canada Day long weekend.

The aging ferry only has capacity for about 55 vehicles. People travelling to and from the island can expect heavy volumes and delays Thursday, Friday and Saturday, which is Canada Day.

“I’ve asked several months ago, especially for this weekend, if they would eliminate the layover time between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. and instead run it every hour,” Frontenac Islands Mayor Judy Greenwood Speers told Global News.

Greenwood Speers says adding to the holiday traffic is a four-day rodeo on Wolfe Island starting Thursday with an expected 100 horse trailers making their way to the event.

“They’ve already got plans for staging when the horse trailers come on so those are going to be given priority,” she says.

The Ministry of Transportation (MTO) recommends walking on the ferry and taking the free shuttle bus, which drops you off at the town hall in Marysville.

“Don’t try to bring your car especially if you’re just trying to come over and do a day trip – this is the time to walk,” says Greenwood Speers.

The MTO is anticipating that the ferry’s busiest time will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and all day Saturday.