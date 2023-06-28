Menu

Canada

Pedestrian dead after being struck by vehicle in Toronto, police say

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 28, 2023 3:31 pm
Police tape is shown in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy.
Police tape is shown in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy. ROY/TXB
A 24-year-old pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto over the weekend, police say.

Toronto police said on June 24 at around 12:31 a.m., officers received a report of a collision on the off-ramp to Jarvis Street from the Gardiner Expressway and Lake Shore Bouelvard East.

Police said a Toyota Camry was headed eastbound on the Jarvis Street off-ramp from the Gardiner Expressway when it struck a 24-year-old pedestrian who was running north across Lake Shore Boulevard East, heading towards the Jarvis Street off-ramp.

Officers said the pedestrian was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the vehicle remained at the scene of the collision.

In an update, police said the pedestrian was pronounced dead on Wednesday.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

