Cloning laws could be a model for AI boundaries, Champagne says

Faced with the rapid rise of artificial intelligence (AI), Canada’s approach to cloning could offer a clue on how to regulate the new tech, the innovation minister suggests.

Francois-Philippe Champagne said during a panel talk on fostering tech innovation in Canada at the Collision conference in Toronto on Wednesday that the action taken on cloning is a good model for the government’s hopes in regulating AI.

“Remember when it was the time of cloning? We have a precedent where humanity said, ‘We’re going to put boundaries around that. We’re not going to clone humans. We’re going to make sure the science and technology respect a number of principles,'” he said.

“That’s what we need to do with AI. We need to give that trust to people so we have responsible development of AI.”

In 2004, Canada made it illegal to knowingly create a human clone regardless of purpose with the Assisted Human Reproduction Act.

Experts have warned of the dangers of AI, saying that it could pose more of a risk of extinction than nuclear weapons, with some calling for its development to be slowed until regulations are formed.

Champagne said Wednesday that Canada will likely be the first country in the world to have a digital charter with a chapter on responsible AI.

Bill C-27 proposes the creation of a new AI and data commissioner that could potentially monitor company compliance or order third-party audits, and would also ban “reckless and malicious” use of AI.

The bill has passed a first and second reading in the House of Commons but still has to go through committee, a third reading and the Senate before becoming law. It is due to come into effect no earlier than 2025.

“Why I’m so excited about the digital charter in Canada is that if you want to lead internationally, you need to fix your own house first,” he said.

Champagne said Canada is ahead of the European Union’s upcoming regulations for AI, which he estimates will be finalized in 2026.

He said AI will be “cross-industry” and “touch every aspect of our lives.” Due to its scale, he said Canada needs to invest more in cybersecurity and have the “brain power” to protect the industries of the future.

On Tuesday, Canada announced new pathways for tech workers to gain permanent residence, with Immigration Minister Sean Fraser saying at Collision that Canada is in a “global race” for talent.

— with files from The Canadian Press and Aaron D’Andrea.