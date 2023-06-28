Menu

Canada

Toronto considers pilot project to allow alcohol consumption in 20 parks

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 28, 2023 12:57 pm
A man sips his beer in Trinity Bellwoods Park during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto, Thursday, May 28, 2020. A committee at the Toronto city council is expected to consider a proposed pilot program to allow residents and visitors to drink alcohol in 20 parks between August 2 and October 9. View image in full screen
A man sips his beer in Trinity Bellwoods Park during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto, Thursday, May 28, 2020. A committee at the Toronto city council is expected to consider a proposed pilot program to allow residents and visitors to drink alcohol in 20 parks between August 2 and October 9. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Toronto residents could be allowed to consume alcohol in 20 parks in the coming months if city council approves a proposed pilot program.

Next week, a city committee will be considering the program proposed by municipal staff, with recommendations then going to city council for consideration next month.

If approved, the pilot program would allow those 19 and older to drink alcohol between Aug. 2 and Oct. 9 in the 20 selected parks.

The city says parks were selected in consultation with local city councillors.

They include Queen’s Park, Trinity Bellwoods Park and Corktown Common in downtown Toronto, along with Milliken Park and Neilson Park in the east-end area of Scarborough, as well as Riverdale Park East, Eglinton Park and Dufferin Grove Park.

City officials say the proposed program is based on “public health guidance, public safety and operational considerations and the experiences of other Canadian cities.”

They say a permit and licence are still required to sell or serve liquor in any park and park users are prohibited from being publicly intoxicated and from supplying or serving alcohol to anyone under the age of 19.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

