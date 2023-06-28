Menu

Economy

Cargo loaders at B.C.’s ports issue 72 hour strike notice

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 28, 2023 12:42 pm
A seaplane prepares to land on the harbour as gantry cranes used to load and unload cargo containers are seen at port, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. The union representing port workers in British Columbia says it has issued 72-hour strike notice, saying they are ready to walk off the job on July 1. View image in full screen
A seaplane prepares to land on the harbour as gantry cranes used to load and unload cargo containers are seen at port, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. The union representing port workers in British Columbia says it has issued 72-hour strike notice, saying they are ready to walk off the job on July 1. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
The union representing port workers in British Columbia says it has issued 72-hour strike notice and its members are ready to walk off the job on Saturday.

In a statement issued at 8 a.m. Wednesday, the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada (ILWU) said workers are now prepared to walk off the job at 8 a.m. on July 1.

This notice affects more than 7,000 terminal cargo loaders at B.C. ports.

Bargaining between the ILWU and the British Columbia Maritime Employers Association (BCMEA) has been ongoing since February after their collective agreement expired on March 31.

Delta mayor renews calls for dedicated port police
The union said it is seeking a deal that protects their jobs, and offers recognition for the hard work and sacrifices that longshore workers made during the pandemic.

According to the union, the main objectives to be negotiated are:

  • to stop the erosion of work by contracting out
  • to protect current and future generations from the devastating impacts of port automation
  • to protect longshore workers from record high inflation and the skyrocketing cost of living

A billion dollars worth of goods move through B.C.’s ports every day, and businesses have said previously that a work stoppage could have devastating impacts on the economy.

BCMEA has yet to comment on the matter.

More to come…

– with files from The Canadian Press

Portport strikeInternational Longshore and Warehouse Union CanadaBC port strike noticeCargo workersLongshoreMetro Vancouver port strikePort strike Vancouver
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

