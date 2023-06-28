Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Tech and energy stocks lift S&P/TSX composite, U.S. stock markets mixed

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 28, 2023 12:03 pm
Bay Street in Canada's financial district is shown in Toronto on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. View image in full screen
Bay Street in Canada's financial district is shown in Toronto on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. NSD
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Strength in the technology and energy stocks helped lift Canada’s main stock index higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets put in a mixed showing.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 58.36 points at 19,791.45.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 139.31 points at 33,787.43. The S&P 500 index was down 3.17 points at 4,375.24, while the Nasdaq composite was up 47.04 points at 13,602.71.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.49 cents US compared with 75.90 cents US on Tuesday.

Trending Now

The August crude contract was up US$1.15 at US$68.85 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was down three cents at US$2.76 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down US$6.00 at US$1,917.80 an ounce and the September copper contract was down five cents at US$3.74 a pound.

Advertisement
More on Money
EconomymoneystocksTSXstock marketToronto Stock Exchangestock marketstsx s&p
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content