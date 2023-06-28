Menu

Crime

Young person sexually assaulted by driving instructor in Mississauga: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted June 28, 2023 12:43 pm
A Peel Regional Police cruiser View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser at 11 Division in Mississauga. Ryan Rocca / Global News File
A young person taking driving lessons was sexually assaulted by her instructor in Mississauga last weekend, police allege.

Peel Regional Police said it happened on Sunday in the area of Tomken Road and Bloor Street.

Police announced Wednesday that 55-year-old Mississauga resident Muhammad Irfan was arrested and charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation.

He was released on a promise to appear and is scheduled to appear in court in August.

Trending Now

Police appealed for anyone with information or anyone who believes they were a victim to contact officers at 905-453-3311 ext. 3460 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

