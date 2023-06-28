Young person sexually assaulted by driving instructor in Mississauga: police

See more sharing options

A young person taking driving lessons was sexually assaulted by her instructor in Mississauga last weekend, police allege.

Peel Regional Police said it happened on Sunday in the area of Tomken Road and Bloor Street.

Police announced Wednesday that 55-year-old Mississauga resident Muhammad Irfan was arrested and charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation.

He was released on a promise to appear and is scheduled to appear in court in August.

Police appealed for anyone with information or anyone who believes they were a victim to contact officers at 905-453-3311 ext. 3460 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.