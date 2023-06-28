TIFF’s first 2023 lineup announcement: Taika Waititi’s soccer romp ‘Next Goal Wins’

Send this page to someone via email

Taika Waititi’s long-awaited soccer comedy “Next Goal Wins” will get its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.

It’s the first film TIFF has confirmed will play at this year’s festival.

“Next Goal Wins,” which has been in the works since 2019, is based on the documentary of the same name about the underachieving American Samoa soccer team’s attempt to qualify for the 2014 World Cup.

Michael Fassbender stars as the down-on-his-luck coach tasked with turning the team around.

TIFF says the movie will have its world premiere at the festival, which runs this year from Sept. 7 to 17.

Waikiki was last at the festival in 2019 for the world premiere of “Jojo Rabbit,” which won him the Academy Award for best adapted screenplay.