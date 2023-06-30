What’s open, what’s closed on Canada Day in Halifax

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax will be kicking off its Canada Day celebrations on Saturday. Here’s a look at what’s happening, as well as at altered schedules and holiday hours for local businesses and services.

The city will host fireworks, free concerts on both the Halifax and Dartmouth waterfront, and an air show debut from the Canadian Forces Snowbirds as they fly across the Halifax Harbour.

For the second year, the municipality is presenting its KANA’TA: Canada Day format, which takes the approach of offering programming that features cultural, musical, and family-oriented events that honour traditions of the province’s Mik’maq and pan-Indigenous communities.

The Halifax Regional Municipality is inviting residents to participate in KANA’TA: Canada Day 2023 on Saturday, July 1. Details: https://t.co/hvhxTTuVxy pic.twitter.com/BbhcmeIdRZ — hfxgov (@hfxgov) June 26, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

Some of Halifax’s most prominent tourism landmarks including the Halifax Citadel National Historic Site and the Canadian Museum of Immigration will be offering free admission for people looking to observe new exhibits and entertainment on display in both locations.

July 1 is a designated retail closing day in Nova Scotia, and the following closures and changes are in effect:

Retail

Most retail stores, including grocery stores and malls, will be closed.

All NSLC outlets throughout the province will be closed.

Our stores will be closed on Saturday, July 1 for Canada Day.

Please enjoy Canada Day responsibly. pic.twitter.com/lMEu2PEn01 — NSLC (@theNSLC) June 26, 2023

Most pharmacies will be closed or operating on limited holiday hours.

Story continues below advertisement

All banks will be closed for the federal holiday.

Bus and ferry service

Halifax Transit bus routes will continue to collect regular fares while operating on holiday hours.

On July 1, #Hfxtransit Alderney Ferry service will be free for Canada Day! 🇨🇦 Buses will operate on Holiday Schedules with regular fares. Reminder: Woodside Ferry does not operate on weekends or holidays. For Schedule Info: https://t.co/qmgMxrUgZj pic.twitter.com/4UWeSvFAoN — Halifax Transit (@hfxtransit) June 27, 2023

The Woodside ferry will not be running, as it doesn’t on weekends, while the Alderney ferry service will be provided free to commuters.

The Alderney ferry service will be free on Canada Day, starting at 7:30 a.m. and running every 30 minutes until midnight.

Both Alderney and Woodside ferry services will be paused on Friday from 11:30 a.m. to about 1 p.m. to allow for the Canadian Armed Forces Snowbirds to conduct a rehearsal over the harbour. The Alderney service will pause at the same time on Saturday for the performance to take place.

Story continues below advertisement

7:26 Lobster extravaganza with chef Lynn Crawford for Canada Day!

Recreation, beaches, libraries

Outdoor pools in Bedford and Cole Harbour, along with other supervised municipal beaches, will open for the season on Saturday. Lifeguards will be on duty.

The Emera Oval will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., as “equipment lending will be available if weather and surface conditions permit,” the city said in a release.

Most municipal-operated recreational facilities will be closed from Saturday to Tuesday, with the exception of the Sackville Sports Stadium which will be open on Monday.

All public libraries, including the Halifax Central Library on Spring Garden Road and Alderney Gate Public Library in Dartmouth, will be closed on Canada Day and the following Monday.

Garbage collection

The Halifax Regional Municipality is advising residents of the following municipal program and service level adjustments for the upcoming Canada Day long weekend, with a statutory holiday on Monday, July 3. Details: https://t.co/vTPKThjIOf pic.twitter.com/6IkpN9qVcO — hfxgov (@hfxgov) June 29, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

According to an update from the municipality, garbage, organics and recyclables collection services will not be affected by the statutory holiday with regular collections resuming on Monday.

The Household Special Waste Depot in Bayers Lake will be closed on Saturday and reopen the following weekend, Saturday, July 8 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The release from the city continued to note that the Otter Lake Waste Management Facility and Materials Recovery Facility will be closed on Saturday but will reopen on Monday.

A mobile Household Special Waste Depot will be held on July 8 at the BMO Centre in Bedford from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Customer Contact Centre

The municipality said the 311 Contact Centre will be closed for full service on Saturday, however, urgent matters can still be reported. Regular operations will resume on Sunday.

In-person customer service centres will be closed on Monday and reopen on Tuesday.

Canada Post

As Canada Day falls on a Saturday this year, mail delivery isn’t affected on the weekend, however, in a holiday schedule on the postal operator’s website, it is noted there won’t be deliveries on the following Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

Fire Safety

The city is asking residents to “celebrate safely this weekend” and consider attending the professional firework display instead of using consumer fireworks.

People are being encouraged to check burning restriction guidelines, which are updated daily at 2 p.m, to ensure that a burn ban isn’t in place. Environment Canada is forecasting a 60 per cent chance of showers on Canada Day.

“If consumer fireworks are permitted, residents should select a wide, clear site that is 30 metres by 30 metres,” a statement from the municipality read.

“Consumer fireworks should also be set off away from structures, trees, dry grass, overhanging hydro lines, or tree branches.”