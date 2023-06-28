Truck and tractor pull to return to Ennismore Shamrock Festival after 4-year hiatus

Send this page to someone via email

After a four-year hiatus, the popular truck and tractor pull will return to the Ennismore Shamrock Festival in late July.

Organizers on Wednesday announced that the event will cap off the three-day festival at the Robert E. Young Recreation Complex (555 Ennis Rd.) in Ennismore, Ont., north of Peterborough.

The truck and tractor pull will begin at noon on Sunday, July 23, and will feature local and Ontario Truck and Tractor Pulling Association (OTTPA) participants.

“We are very excited to welcome back the truck and tractor pull to the Ennismore Shamrock Festival once again,” said Londa Junkin, festival committee chairperson.

“With both local classes and OTTPA-sanctioned classes, there is something for everyone.”

For those interested in participating in the event, the weigh-in and registration runs from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. All drivers must supply their own hitch.

Story continues below advertisement

1:38 Truck and tractor pull highlights Shamrock Festival in Ennismore

The following classes will compete:

Local: vintage tractor (4,500, 5,500, 6,500 and 9,000-pound classes), gas truck (6,500 lb.), diesel truck 8,500 lb), highway tractor and a demo pull.

Sanctioned OTTPA: single-engine modified tractors (6,100 lb.), hot stock 4×4 trucks (5,600 lb.), vintage tractors (5,750 lb.) and modified tractors (8,000 lb).

“We wouldn’t be able to pull off this event without the help of our volunteers and sponsors,” Junkin said. “We are so grateful for their continued support.”

Admission is $10 per person with children aged 12 and under free. It is a licensed event and food vendors will be available trackside. A craft show will also be held in the arena from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on that day.

For more information on the festival, which runs July 21-23, visit the Ennismore Shamrock festival website.