Ottawa expanding security program for at-risk institutions to shelters

A federal program that helps community institutions make safety-related improvements is being expanded to shelters for victims of gender-based violence.

The $5-million Security Infrastructure Program covers as much as half the cost of security equipment such as lighting, fencing, cameras and alarm systems, up to $100,000 per project.

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says eligible recipients, including community centres, educational institutions, places of worship and others, can apply for funding until Aug. 31.

However, organizations that have experienced significant, direct hate-motivated crime against their facility might qualify for a new emergency stream of money accessible outside the annual call for applications period.

This year, the program will also include shelters that provide support and refuge for individuals and families who have faced gender-based violence, including victims of hate crimes motivated by sex, sexual orientation or gender identity or expression.

Since its inception in 2007, the program has provided over $14 million for over 600 projects for communities at risk of hate-motivated crimes.