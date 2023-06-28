Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged in fatal September 2022 crash on Highway 400 in Vaughan

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted June 28, 2023 7:46 am
Photos of the vehicles involved in the fatal crash in Highway 400 near Rutherford Road on Sept. 30, 2022. View image in full screen
Photos of the vehicles involved in the fatal crash in Highway 400 near Rutherford Road on Sept. 30, 2022. OPP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ontario Provincial Police say a 31-year-old man has been arrested in regard to a fatal crash on Highway 400 in Vaughan last September.

On Sept. 30, 2022, at around 3 a.m., a red Volkswagen Jetta was reportedly speeding prior to crashing with a minivan on the highway just south of Bass Pro Mills Drive.

The minivan was carrying four people and three of them suffered minor injuries, police said. The fourth, a 73-year-old woman from North York, died as a result of injuries she suffered in the crash.

The scene of the crash on Highway 400 near Rutherford Road in September. View image in full screen
The scene of the crash on Highway 400 near Rutherford Road in September. Twitter / @OPP_HSD

Police also said at the time that the driver of the Jetta was “last seen walking away from that scene.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The driver of the Volkswagen was identified as Michael Okoaki, 31, of Richmond Hill. A warrant was issued for his arrest on Oct. 5, 2022, police said. Okoaki was arrested on Wednesday, about nine months later.

Investigators have charged him with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and causing bodily harm; failing to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in death and bodily harm; failing to comply with a release order; public mischief; and possession of a substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Police said Okoaki remains in custody pending the outcome of his bail hearing.

More on Crime
Ontario Provincial PoliceHighway 400Highway 400 crashRutherford RoadHighway 400 fatal crashhighway 400 rutherfordmichael okaoki
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content