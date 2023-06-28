Man charged in fatal September 2022 crash on Highway 400 in Vaughan

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police say a 31-year-old man has been arrested in regard to a fatal crash on Highway 400 in Vaughan last September.

On Sept. 30, 2022, at around 3 a.m., a red Volkswagen Jetta was reportedly speeding prior to crashing with a minivan on the highway just south of Bass Pro Mills Drive.

The minivan was carrying four people and three of them suffered minor injuries, police said. The fourth, a 73-year-old woman from North York, died as a result of injuries she suffered in the crash.

Police also said at the time that the driver of the Jetta was “last seen walking away from that scene.”

The driver of the Volkswagen was identified as Michael Okoaki, 31, of Richmond Hill. A warrant was issued for his arrest on Oct. 5, 2022, police said. Okoaki was arrested on Wednesday, about nine months later.

Investigators have charged him with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and causing bodily harm; failing to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in death and bodily harm; failing to comply with a release order; public mischief; and possession of a substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Police said Okoaki remains in custody pending the outcome of his bail hearing.