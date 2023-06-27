City offering free lifeguard training courses to address shortage

Send this page to someone via email

The city wants more Winnipeggers to dive into a lifeguarding role and it’s willing to cover the cost of training.

A 16-week instructor guard training and certification program will be provided for free for up to 40 successful applicants at Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex beginning in August.

It comes as the city and country deals with a lifeguarding shortage, thanks to the impacts of COVID-19 and the lack of lifeguard certification courses, says Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham.

The deadline to apply is July 16.

“We’re not only addressing the lifeguarding shortage, but we’re also empowering individuals to play an active role in safeguarding our pools and waterways,” Gillingham said Tuesday.

“And by including all course materials free of charge, we are removing financial barriers and opening doors to employment opportunities.”

Last year, a 14-week program successfully trained 58 new instructor guards and six aquatic instructors.

Councillor John Orlikow says that filled a major gap and he says staffing levels “aren’t bad” as of now, but they need to keep adding to the workforce.

“There’s quite a bit of turnover so we need to keep refilling that tank,” Orlikow said. “Right now, we’re quite comfortable but we’re actually trying to get ahead of it for next year. That’s why it’s an August start.”

The city says 315 lifeguards are on staff, which is the most in some time, but it expects resignations at the end of summer, which is not uncommon, and they hope to maintain the number heading into next year.

It’s expected to cost the city around $150,000 to offer the courses for free.