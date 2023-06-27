Menu

Crime

Man with cross tattoo wanted for allegedly making death threats in Toronto

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted June 27, 2023 9:05 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News
Police in Toronto are looking for a man who allegedly sent someone death threats on Tuesday morning.

Toronto police said someone reported threatening texts, emails and voicemails around 9:30 a.m. in the Dundas Street East and Broadview Avenue area.

Police said a man, described as five-feet-nine-inches tall, contacted the victim numerous times. Some of the messages sent allegedly included death threats.

The man had a thin build, black hair and brown eyes, police said. He is 29 years old and wanted for three counts of threatening death and one charge of criminal harassment.

He has a tattoo of a cross on his left cheekbone, police said.

A man is wanted in a threats and harassment investigation.
A man is wanted in a threats and harassment investigation. TPS / handout
CrimeToronto PoliceToronto crimeTPSDundas StreetThreatsbroadview avenue
