Man with cross tattoo wanted for allegedly making death threats in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Toronto are looking for a man who allegedly sent someone death threats on Tuesday morning.

Toronto police said someone reported threatening texts, emails and voicemails around 9:30 a.m. in the Dundas Street East and Broadview Avenue area.

Police said a man, described as five-feet-nine-inches tall, contacted the victim numerous times. Some of the messages sent allegedly included death threats.

The man had a thin build, black hair and brown eyes, police said. He is 29 years old and wanted for three counts of threatening death and one charge of criminal harassment.

He has a tattoo of a cross on his left cheekbone, police said.